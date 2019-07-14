Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 35.79 N/A -5.42 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.98 beta. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.33 beta and it is 133.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $203.56, and a 30.40% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.