Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 33.14 N/A -5.94 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 10.62 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.65% and an $203.56 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential downside is -3.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.