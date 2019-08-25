Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

This is a contrast between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 20.20 N/A -5.94 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 16 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 109.01% upside potential and an average price target of $195.65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.