Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.25 N/A -5.42 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.98 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.98 beta means Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 98.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Curis Inc. has a 2.11 beta which is 111.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Curis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, with potential upside of 36.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 24.2% respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.