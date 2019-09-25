Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 122 16.37 N/A -5.94 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

$191.78 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 152.77%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 259.61% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 14.2%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.