Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

As Biotechnology companies, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 33.40 N/A -5.94 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 43.09% at a $203.56 consensus price target. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 52.08% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 51.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.