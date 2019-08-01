Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 34.13 N/A -5.42 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 169.90 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $203.56, while its potential upside is 36.76%. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $61, while its potential upside is 39.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acceleron Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 86.1%. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.