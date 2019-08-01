Comparing of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) and Its Competitors

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has 16.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.90% 4.10% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. N/A 15 50.12 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

With average target price of $14.5, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a potential downside of -9.88%. The potential upside of the peers is 22.05%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Risk and Volatility

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s peers have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s peers beat Sapiens International Corporation N.V. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.