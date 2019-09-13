Comparing of Sanofi (SNY) and Its Competitors

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sanofi’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sanofi and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sanofi and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi N/A 43 21.12 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Sanofi has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Sanofi is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sanofi and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.06 2.74

$52 is the consensus price target of Sanofi, with a potential upside of 18.61%. The competitors have a potential upside of 67.57%. Given Sanofi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sanofi is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sanofi and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanofi -1.65% -4.29% -3.94% -3.07% -2.87% -3.94% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Sanofi has -3.94% weaker performance while Sanofi’s peers have 19.49% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sanofi’s competitors are 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Sanofi does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sanofi’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Sanofi.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for various cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, a immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman human insulins; Toujeo, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug to treat cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for patients with osteoarthritis; Stilnox for treatment of insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.