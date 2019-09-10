Comparing of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.23 N/A -0.89 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.18 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.92 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 5.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.