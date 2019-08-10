Comparing of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We are contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.62 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 5.19 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.92 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.54% and an $11 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -18.33% and its consensus target price is $49. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.