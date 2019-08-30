Comparing of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 70.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. N/A 34 11.50 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

$37.25 is the consensus target price of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 11.26%. The potential upside of the rivals is 19.81%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.