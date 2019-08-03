Comparing of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 5 15.44 N/A 0.04 161.58 Goldcorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Goldcorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Goldcorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Goldcorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Goldcorp Inc. is $12.5, which is potential 11.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Goldcorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.74% of Goldcorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandstorm Gold Ltd. -9.97% 14.13% 17.85% 21.58% 41.15% 33.19% Goldcorp Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. beats Goldcorp Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.