Comparing of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SandRidge Permian Trust
|2
|0.00
|39.38M
|0.46
|4.12
|Rattler Midstream LP
|18
|0.00
|41.31M
|0.58
|31.97
Table 1 demonstrates SandRidge Permian Trust and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SandRidge Permian Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Rattler Midstream LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SandRidge Permian Trust
|2,402,831,167.25%
|20.8%
|20.8%
|Rattler Midstream LP
|227,477,973.57%
|13.7%
|12.5%
Analyst Ratings
SandRidge Permian Trust and Rattler Midstream LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SandRidge Permian Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rattler Midstream LP
|0
|3
|6
|2.67
On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP’s potential upside is 28.66% and its consensus price target is $22.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares and 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares. SandRidge Permian Trust’s share owned by insiders are 26.16%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SandRidge Permian Trust
|3.24%
|3.24%
|-13.18%
|-18.03%
|-32.98%
|1.06%
|Rattler Midstream LP
|-1.17%
|-5.89%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.
Summary
Rattler Midstream LP beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 9 of the 13 factors.
