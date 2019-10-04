Comparing of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 0.00 39.38M 0.46 4.12 Rattler Midstream LP 18 0.00 41.31M 0.58 31.97

Table 1 demonstrates SandRidge Permian Trust and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SandRidge Permian Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Rattler Midstream LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 2,402,831,167.25% 20.8% 20.8% Rattler Midstream LP 227,477,973.57% 13.7% 12.5%

Analyst Ratings

SandRidge Permian Trust and Rattler Midstream LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP’s potential upside is 28.66% and its consensus price target is $22.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares and 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares. SandRidge Permian Trust’s share owned by insiders are 26.16%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 9 of the 13 factors.