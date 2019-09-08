Comparing of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.28 N/A 0.19 3.20 Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.90 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Devon Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.13 beta means SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s 126.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.26 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Devon Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 54.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.9% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has -27.65% weaker performance while Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 10 of the 11 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.