Comparing of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 0.00 31.05M 0.19 3.20 Denbury Resources Inc. 1 0.09 450.64M 0.56 2.01

Table 1 demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Denbury Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Denbury Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Denbury Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 5,777,819,129.14% 22.3% 22.3% Denbury Resources Inc. 38,602,021,586.43% 25.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.34 beta and it is 234.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Denbury Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Denbury Resources Inc. is $1.7, which is potential 39.34% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Denbury Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.9% and 84.9%. Insiders held 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has stronger performance than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

Denbury Resources Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.