Comparing of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 1.88 N/A 0.19 3.20 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.78 N/A 5.54 1.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.14 consensus price target and a 109.23% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II was more bearish than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 8 of the 11 factors.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.