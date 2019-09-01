Comparing of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.12
|N/A
|0.19
|3.43
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|20
|1.54
|N/A
|2.88
|7.59
In table 1 we can see SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is presently more affordable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.9%
|18.9%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|25%
|6.6%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 84.57%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Oasis Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 33.6%. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-1.95%
|0.84%
|-34.26%
|-34.85%
|-56.02%
|-20.29%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.14%
|1.53%
|11.95%
|15.87%
|11.61%
|36.52%
For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.
Summary
Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 10 of the 11 factors.
