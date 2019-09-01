Comparing of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.54 N/A 2.88 7.59

In table 1 we can see SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is presently more affordable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 84.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Oasis Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 33.6%. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 10 of the 11 factors.