Comparing of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.03 N/A 0.19 3.43 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.30 N/A 0.53 3.44

Demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is $2.28, which is potential 44.30% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares and 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s stock price has bigger decline than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.