Comparing of Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Both Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) are Food – Major Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanderson Farms Inc. 128 0.97 N/A -0.40 0.00 Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 42 1.37 N/A 2.75 15.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sanderson Farms Inc. and Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sanderson Farms Inc. and Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.4% Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.00% 15% 12.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sanderson Farms Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has beta of 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sanderson Farms Inc. are 2.8 and 1.5. Competitively, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has 6.2 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanderson Farms Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sanderson Farms Inc. and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanderson Farms Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sanderson Farms Inc. has a consensus price target of $112.67, and a -20.82% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sanderson Farms Inc. and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.4% respectively. Sanderson Farms Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanderson Farms Inc. -0.73% 8.65% 25.69% 45.63% 33.94% 52.67% Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.35% 2.32% -2.95% -13.65% -8.82% 1.21%

For the past year Sanderson Farms Inc. was more bullish than Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cal-Maine Foods Inc. beats Sanderson Farms Inc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. The company sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.