Comparing of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

We are comparing Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.58 N/A 3.28 11.74 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.05 N/A 1.08 19.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc. Customers Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 57.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 82.2% respectively. 8% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats Customers Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.