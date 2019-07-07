Comparing of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.