Comparing of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
