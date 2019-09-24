Comparing of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.1% respectively. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.