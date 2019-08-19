Comparing of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 71 109.01 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Altaba Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Altaba Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Altaba Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 average price target and a 11.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares. Insiders held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Comparatively, Altaba Inc. has 5.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Altaba Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Altaba Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.