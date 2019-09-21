Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

We are comparing salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 9.24 N/A 1.53 100.91 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.51 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UP Fintech Holding Limited are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for salesforce.com inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

salesforce.com inc. has an average target price of $187.54, and a 20.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has 12.8% stronger performance while UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.