Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 8.93 N/A 1.49 103.86 Qualys Inc. 85 12.11 N/A 1.47 58.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Qualys Inc. Qualys Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than salesforce.com inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. salesforce.com inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qualys Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has salesforce.com inc. and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Qualys Inc. on the other hand, has 1.56 beta which makes it 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. Its rival Qualys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Qualys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for salesforce.com inc. and Qualys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

The upside potential is 15.52% for salesforce.com inc. with average target price of $182.61. Competitively Qualys Inc. has a consensus target price of $91.57, with potential upside of 2.36%. Based on the results delivered earlier, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Qualys Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.5% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 15.2% of Qualys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Qualys Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.