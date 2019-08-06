Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

We are contrasting salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 157 8.22 N/A 1.53 100.91 PROS Holdings Inc. 50 12.23 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means salesforce.com inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of salesforce.com inc. is $182.61, with potential upside of 27.86%. On the other hand, PROS Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -13.97% and its average target price is $58. Based on the results delivered earlier, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares and 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has weaker performance than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors salesforce.com inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.