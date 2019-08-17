Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Both salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 8.99 N/A 1.53 100.91 PagerDuty Inc. 47 20.28 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and PagerDuty Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 27 2.93 PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

salesforce.com inc. has a 27.08% upside potential and an average target price of $182.86. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc.’s average target price is $42.5, while its potential upside is 22.55%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that salesforce.com inc. seems more appealing than PagerDuty Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares and 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors PagerDuty Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.