Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 8.53 N/A 1.49 103.86 Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.28 N/A -0.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see salesforce.com inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us salesforce.com inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that salesforce.com inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of salesforce.com inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

salesforce.com inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.62% and an $182.61 consensus price target. Nuance Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus price target and a 21.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nuance Communications Inc. looks more robust than salesforce.com inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares and 90.8% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of salesforce.com inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. was less bullish than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuance Communications Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.