Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 9.05 N/A 1.53 100.91 Medallia Inc. 39 12.82 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for salesforce.com inc. and Medallia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Medallia Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

salesforce.com inc. and Medallia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 1 27 2.96 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

The upside potential is 17.92% for salesforce.com inc. with average target price of $184.04. Competitively Medallia Inc. has a consensus target price of $47.56, with potential upside of 33.52%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Medallia Inc. is looking more favorable than salesforce.com inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has stronger performance than Medallia Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Medallia Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.