Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 151 2.81 841.67M 1.53 100.91 CDK Global Inc. 45 1.42 120.76M 2.92 17.78

Table 1 highlights salesforce.com inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CDK Global Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than salesforce.com inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. salesforce.com inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CDK Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 559,137,713.41% 7.7% 4% CDK Global Inc. 266,167,070.75% -89.9% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that salesforce.com inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. Its rival CDK Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. CDK Global Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

salesforce.com inc. and CDK Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential is 26.34% at a $187.54 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and CDK Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 84.3% respectively. salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors CDK Global Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.