Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

This is a contrast between salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 154 8.54 N/A 1.49 103.86 Box Inc. 20 4.03 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that salesforce.com inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Box Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Box Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown salesforce.com inc. and Box Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 28 2.93 Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

salesforce.com inc.’s average target price is $181.87, while its potential upside is 18.01%. Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.11 average target price and a 44.73% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than salesforce.com inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

salesforce.com inc. and Box Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 67.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Box Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Box Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Box Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.