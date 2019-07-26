Comparing of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)

We will be comparing the differences between salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 8.86 N/A 1.49 103.86 Amber Road Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see salesforce.com inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has salesforce.com inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Risk & Volatility

salesforce.com inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amber Road Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of salesforce.com inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Amber Road Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. salesforce.com inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amber Road Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

salesforce.com inc. and Amber Road Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential is 14.60% at a $182.61 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and Amber Road Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 81.4% respectively. 0.2% are salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Amber Road Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amber Road Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Amber Road Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.