Comparing of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) and Saga Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

This is a contrast between Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) and Saga Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – Radio and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.14 0.00 Saga Communications Inc. 32 1.37 N/A 2.28 13.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Salem Media Group Inc. and Saga Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Saga Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.54 shows that Salem Media Group Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Saga Communications Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Salem Media Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Saga Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Saga Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Salem Media Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Salem Media Group Inc. and Saga Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Saga Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Salem Media Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 87.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.1% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares and 90.8% of Saga Communications Inc. shares. About 12.1% of Salem Media Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.05% of Saga Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salem Media Group Inc. 1.46% -12.97% -1.89% -25.71% -61.83% -0.48% Saga Communications Inc. 1.69% 3.82% -2.53% -6.39% -15.38% -6.05%

For the past year Salem Media Group Inc. was less bearish than Saga Communications Inc.

Summary

Saga Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Salem Media Group Inc.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.