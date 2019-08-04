Comparing of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

As Business Software & Services businesses, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 25 7.14 N/A -0.01 0.00 Smartsheet Inc. 42 27.14 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Smartsheet Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 66.75%. Meanwhile, Smartsheet Inc.’s consensus target price is $50.5, while its potential upside is 0.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Smartsheet Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 69.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Smartsheet Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Smartsheet Inc. has 100.76% stronger performance.

Summary

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Smartsheet Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.