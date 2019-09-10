Comparing of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 23 7.48 N/A -0.01 0.00 Carbonite Inc. 22 1.15 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Carbonite Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Carbonite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbonite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Carbonite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has a 54.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35. On the other hand, Carbonite Inc.’s potential upside is 115.92% and its average price target is $32. Based on the data given earlier, Carbonite Inc. is looking more favorable than SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Carbonite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Carbonite Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Carbonite Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. beats Carbonite Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.