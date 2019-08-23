Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 95.32 N/A -9.74 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.73 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc. has beta of 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 26.29% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $213.57. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $81.8, with potential upside of 4.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sage Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.