Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

We will be comparing the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 94.72 N/A -9.74 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.09 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$213.33 is Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 26.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 36.3% respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.