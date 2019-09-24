Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5185.58 N/A -9.74 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.51 beta indicates that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S’s consensus price target is $400, while its potential upside is 655.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Sage Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.