Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5404.18 N/A -9.74 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 20.75 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $213.33, with potential upside of 32.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.