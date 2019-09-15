Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

As Biotechnology companies, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5123.69 N/A -9.74 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.59 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sage Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.51% and an $213.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 40.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.