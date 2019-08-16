Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be comparing the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 166 91.46 N/A -9.74 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $212.67, and a 31.07% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 14.8% respectively. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.