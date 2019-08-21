Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 94.52 N/A -9.74 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 54.47 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.95 beta and it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.36% at a $213.57 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.