Comparing of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 97.22 N/A -9.74 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 11.62 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Codexis Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $212.67, and a 23.30% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 67.73% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.