Comparing of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) and Its Peers

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 84.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.40% 5.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. N/A 93 14.56 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Safety Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is -97.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.