Comparing of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Both Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.69 N/A 3.83 5.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than GAMCO Investors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Risk & Volatility

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GAMCO Investors Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.7% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares and 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.