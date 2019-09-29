Comparing of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

As Application Software companies, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 1 0.00 1.53M -8.92 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 2 0.00 12.15M -2.90 0.00

Demonstrates Safe-T Group Ltd and Gridsum Holding Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safe-T Group Ltd and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 172,180,958.81% 0% 0% Gridsum Holding Inc. 587,126,703.39% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares and 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.3% are Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Gridsum Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gridsum Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.