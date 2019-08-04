Comparing of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

As Application Software businesses, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.29 N/A -8.92 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -8.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Safe-T Group Ltd and DropCar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safe-T Group Ltd and DropCar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Safe-T Group Ltd and DropCar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.77% and 1.6%. Safe-T Group Ltd’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd was more bearish than DropCar Inc.

Summary

DropCar Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.