Comparing of Ryder System Inc. (R) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) are two firms in the Rental & Leasing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System Inc. 59 0.29 N/A 5.58 9.54 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.48 N/A 0.00 7480.00

Demonstrates Ryder System Inc. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ryder System Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 2.2% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.82 shows that Ryder System Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ryder System Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryder System Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ryder System Inc. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Ryder System Inc. has a consensus target price of $80, and a 64.64% upside potential. Competitively Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 24.59%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ryder System Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of Ryder System Inc. shares and 44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Ryder System Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryder System Inc. -11.37% -7.42% -12.04% -7.33% -30.71% 10.61% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32%

For the past year Ryder System Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Summary

Ryder System Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.