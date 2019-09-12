Comparing of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) compete with each other in the Regional Airlines sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair Holdings plc 68 0.00 N/A 4.23 14.70 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ryanair Holdings plc and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ryanair Holdings plc and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair Holdings plc 0.00% 26.7% 10.6% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 0.00% 23.2% -11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ryanair Holdings plc has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ryanair Holdings plc is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Ryanair Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Ryanair Holdings plc and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 0 1 2 2.67

Ryanair Holdings plc’s upside potential is 26.70% at a $80 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is $19.63, which is potential 16.91% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ryanair Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ryanair Holdings plc and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.1% and 17.7%. Ryanair Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 9.1%. Comparatively, 64% are Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryanair Holdings plc -4.25% -4.8% -20.3% -11.36% -41.67% -12.91% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 3.82% 29.71% 92.17% 67.32% 177.58% 58.56%

For the past year Ryanair Holdings plc had bearish trend while Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ryanair Holdings plc beats Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides regular and non-regular flight transportation services for passengers, cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 130 aircraft, which included 96 aircraft under operating leases and 34 aircraft under finance leases. It also develops and manages third partyÂ’s customer loyalty program, as well as sells redemption rights of awards related to the loyalty program. The company has a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines, Inc. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.